RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A Richmond doctor has agreed to pay $50,000 after allegedly writing prescriptions in violation of the Controlled Substances Act.

The government alleges that in 2019, Dr. Salman Akbar, 55, wrote seven prescriptions for the opioid tramadol and the benzodiazepine lorazepam to an undercover Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force Officer.

These prescriptions were reportedly written over the course of four visits to Akbar’s office. Allegedly, Akbar did not write the prescriptions for a legitimate medical purpose.

Both tramadol and lorazepam are Schedule IV drugs, meaning they are currently accepted for medical treatment in the U.S., but they can still be abused and create physical and psychological dependence. Schedule IV is the second lowest category of scheduled drugs in the United States, which covers drugs that have addictive potential.

The seven prescriptions that Akbar allegedly wrote were found to be in violation of the Controlled Substances Act. The act, started in 1971, regulates the manufacturing and distribution of controlled substances, including potentially addictive prescription drugs.