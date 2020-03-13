Richmond DPU restoring water service amid coronavirus outbreak

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney called on the city’s Department of Public Utilities on Thursday to restore water and wastewater service to residents who have had their service disconnected due to unpaid bills and fines.

The mayor cited the ongoing concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, which has already prompted the city’s school system to cancel classes for students for at least two weeks starting on Monday.

“In the interest of public health and safety, I’ve directed my administration to suspend all disconnections of water and wastewater service for non-payment,” Stoney tweeted. “It’s vital Richmonders have access to basic resources at this time, no matter income.”

This suspension is to ensure that all members of the Richmond community are able to continue to practice good hygiene, by washing their hands with soap and water, to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. 2/2 — RichmondVaDPU (@RichmondDPU) March 12, 2020

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.