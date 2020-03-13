Breaking News
Richmond DPU restoring water service amid coronavirus outbreak
Mayor Levar Stoney (file photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney called on the city’s Department of Public Utilities on Thursday to restore water and wastewater service to residents who have had their service disconnected due to unpaid bills and fines.

The mayor cited the ongoing concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, which has already prompted the city’s school system to cancel classes for students for at least two weeks starting on Monday.

“In the interest of public health and safety, I’ve directed my administration to suspend all disconnections of water and wastewater service for non-payment,” Stoney tweeted. “It’s vital Richmonders have access to basic resources at this time, no matter income.”

