Richmond Education Association calls for ‘virtual return’ ahead of RPS new school year

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Education Association, a local union of the Virginia Education Association, released a letter to Richmond Public Schools showing support for a ‘virtual return’ to school rather than a ‘physical return’ at RPS school buildings in September.

The letter stated that “at this present time, it is unequivocally unsafe for us to conduct in-person learning.”

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to loom over the present-day and near future, teachers and union members expressed concerns for the upcoming school year.

“Research is certain that this illness is airborne and highly contagious, especially indoors,” REA leaders expressed concerningly. “It is unsafe for people to be gathering indoors in large groups at any location, however it is particularly unsafe to do so in Richmond Public School facilities where we have poor air quality systems and open classroom formats.”

The letter also listed out potential rationales for RPS’ decision to hold in-person classes — including economy issues, distribution of resources and equity, and ‘band-aid’ solutions in school formatting.

—Read the full letter here—

