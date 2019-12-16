Richmond Education Association opposes Navy Hill project

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Education Association announced over the weekend that they are against the Navy Hill project.

The association — comprised of a local union of educators — said the project would ‘harm school funding’ and take away housing for RPS families. Overall, Navy Hill presents a ‘significant financial risk,’ REA said.

“Locally, RPS is poised to lose 30 years or more of inflation on property taxes in the TIF,” the association wrote in a release.

The educators said that Richmond Public Schools can’t wait for revenue that is not guaranteed.

Besides the financial risk, educators said they feel the Navy Hill developers have been presenting misleading information regarding the project’s ‘community benefits.’

The association said the so-called ‘affordable housing’ that the Navy Hill project would bring if approved, would not be affordable for RPS staff or families.

“Additionally, a FOIA has revealed that the housing authority is illegally refusing to refill empty units in Creighton Court in direct connection with this project,” REA said.

The educators said close to 4,000 families are on the waitlist for a unit in the public housing court.

We are disappointed that the city has devoted so much time; attention; energy; and money to this endeavor when we have such urgent needs in our commuities and in the nine districts in which our school buildings reside.” Richmond Education Assoiation

See the full REA statement below: