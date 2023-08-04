RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Electoral Board voted unanimously to open two more early voting locations in the city, reversing course after the city attorney said its initial decision was illegal.

The Republican-led board voted 3-0 Friday to have early voting sites at City Hall and Hickory Hill Community Center.

The decision comes a little more than a week after the electoral board opted against opening the locations for early voting in the Nov. 7 elections – a move the city attorney’s office said violated state law.