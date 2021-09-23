Richmond Electoral Board votes to open early voting locations at Hickory Hill Community Center, City Hall

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Electoral Board has voted to get the early voting sites at the Hickory Hill Community Center and at Richmond City Hall open by Sept. 28.

This comes as residents and city political leaders expressed outrage at the two locations not being open for early voting when the period opened on Sept. 17.

Richmond Electoral Board chair James Nachman said the decision came following extensive research during a recess period of the board’s Thursday meeting, research that showed advertising indicated the Hickory Hill and City Hall locations would be open for early voting on the 17th, in addition to the location at the General Registrar’s office.

JUST IN: Electoral board chair says after doing extensive research during recess, he has determined that an online ad did in fact indicate the 3 sites would be open.



The board voted to open Hickory Hill & City Hall sites ASAP. They will open on Tuesday from 8a-5p. @8NEWS — Alex Thorson (@Alex8news) September 23, 2021

The sites at Hickory Hill Community Center and City Hall will be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday.

This is breaking news. Stay with 8News for updates.