RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Richmond Electoral Board appears poised to vote to open two more early voting locations in the city ahead of the Nov. 7 elections, reversing a decision the city attorney said violated state law and that drew voter suppression claims.

The Republican-led board will re-vote Friday on having early voting sites in South Richmond and downtown after deciding against opening polling locations at Hickory Hill Community Center and City Hall in a 2-1 vote at its July 25 meeting.

Richmond City Attorney Laura Drewry urged the three-person electoral board to reverse the decision, writing to members that the move violated state law because only the city council has the power to make decisions on early voting sites.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office agreed with that reading of the law. “Virginia code states that voting satellite offices are established by a local governing body, not the electoral board,” Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said in a July 27 statement.

Richmond Electoral Board Chairwoman Starlet Stevens, one of the two Republicans on the board who voted not to open the other sites, did not share how she would be voting but suggested she was planning on changing course when the board meets Friday morning to vote.

“I will make sure we [the board] are in compliance with the law,” Stevens said in a phone interview Wednesday.

The board’s vote sparked backlash from city leaders and advocacy groups, including claims of discrimination, voter suppression, and a threat of a lawsuit, for leaving Richmond’s elections office off West Laburnum Avenue as the only early voting option in the city.

Friday’s re-vote comes ahead of crucial elections this November. All 140 General Assembly seats are up for grabs and, as of now, so is Richmond’s latest push to bring a casino resort to the city’s South Side.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and other Democrats accused Republicans and the GOP-led board of trying to block the other two early voting sites from opening to limit options for voters, particularly Black and brown ones, in the overwhelmingly Democratic city.

“Why is Governor Youngkin making it harder to vote in predominantly Black and brown neighborhoods? I want him to answer that question,” Stoney said during a press conference on July 27. “Why is the Republican Party making it harder for voters to vote? Is it truly early voting for all? Or is it simply early voting for some?”

Youngkin’s administration does not weigh in on electoral board decisions. But Richmond’s electoral board has a Republican majority — like all the others in Virginia — because state law requires two members to be from the political party that voted for the current governor.

Stevens said the decision came down to “budgetary issues” with opening the other two locations, telling 8News that the price tag was “astronomical” considering the number of early voters at both locations in previous elections.

“It has nothing to do with voter suppression,” Stevens told 8News. “The last thing I want to do is stop voters in the city.”

Richmond general registrar Keith Balmer told 8News he didn’t get to present his proposal for the two other locations to the electoral board before the vote on July 25, with members citing concerns over the $100,000 proposed budget to staff the sites.

The city’s elections office – located at 2134 West Laburnum Avenue – is tucked close to the Interstate 64 interchange with Interstate 195. Richmond opened the two other sites for recent elections over people’s accessibility concerns with the elections office.

John N. Ambrose, the electoral board’s vice chair and the other Republican on the panel, did not respond to multiple emails seeking comment. Joyce K. Smith, the electoral board’s secretary and lone Democrat, declined to comment.

“My primary reason to not open the satellite locations is the cost factor. During the past 2 years, I, along with Registrar Balmer reviewed the number of voters vs. the cost to have these locations open. The cost is astronomical when you look at how many voters are coming in to vote vs. what the City of Richmond is spending,” Stevens said in an email to 8News Thursday.

“I will emphatically state that this was not done to suppress any of the voters in the City of Richmond. I cannot speak for the entire Board because we have not conferred on this matter since our last meeting on July 25. We have scheduled a meeting tomorrow and the Board will revisit the issue and render a decision at that time,” she added.

Early voting in Virginia starts Sept. 22 and runs through Nov. 5.