RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One Richmond man was sent to the hospital after an electrical fire at a home on Akron street over the weekend.

The Richmond Fire Department said crews responded to the house at 707 Akron Street for the report of an electrical fire at 1:35 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.







Once on scene, crews reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the home. Fire crews were able to quickly put out the fire and ventilate the roof, and the blaze was marked under control less than an hour later, at 2:23 p.m.

One adult male was found outside of the home when crews first arrived. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. The Richmond Fire Department is working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.