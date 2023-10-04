RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Patrick Henry School of Science & Arts students and staff came together to celebrate inclusivity in sports Wednesday morning.

As part of the lead-up to World Inclusion Day on Tuesday, Oct. 10, students and staff gathered for an interactive pep rally hosted by GoNoodle and Special Olympics.

The elementary school was recognized as a Special Olympics Unified Champion School for the work students and staff made to make the school an inclusive environment for everyone.

“All of our students have the opportunity to receive push-in, pull-out and co-teaching services whether they have IEPs [Individualized Education Program] or not,” said Principal Tarnee Hudson. “We give [our students] opportunities all year round to make sure that they are all getting everything they need.”

Richmond elementary school students celebrate inclusivity in sports. (Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

The school-wide event included a student dance party, a teacher dance-off and other activities, with inclusion as the main theme of the day.

More information about GoNoodle’s educational content and Special Olympics Viginia can be found online.