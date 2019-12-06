Richmond elementary school teacher arrested on felony child porn charges

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond Public Schools music teacher has been arrested on federal child pornography charges, according to the Department of Justice.

Kellen Thomas Donelson, 32, of Richmond, is a music teacher at Oak Grove-Bellemeade Elementary School and an associate minister and music director at Mount Hope Baptist Church.

Donelson is accused of uploading multiple images of child pornography through Snapchat and Kik Messenger. A search warrant of his residence on Thursday, Dec. 5, revealed at least 50 images and videos of child pornography on Donelson’s phone.

Donelson is charged with receipt and distribution of child pornography. If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison.

Richmond Public Schools emailed the following statement to 8News:

RPS was notified that an employee assigned to Oak Grove-Bellemeade Elementary School was arrested on federal child pornography charges. We have been informed that there does not appear to be any impropriety involving our students. The employee has been placed on leave and is barred from all RPS schools. We will continue to work with law enforcement regarding their investigation. -Statement from Richmond Public Schools

