Richmond embraces being home of 2020’s ‘Olympics of the Violin’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A global violin competition will bring thousands of people to Richmond this May.

The most talented young violinists in the world gather to compete every two years at the Menuhin Competition, which has only been in the United States one other time. Up against London and Melbourne, Richmond won the chance to host the competition.

This year, 321 violinists applied for the competition, which was a record amount, but only 44 were selected to compete. One of the competitors chosen is from Northern Virginia.

Gordon Back, the artistic director of the Menuhin Competition, told 8News on Thursday that there will be something for everyone with concerts scattered in music halls around the city.

“There’s an Australian comedy duo called Two Set coming, they’re very very famous,” Back said.

Virginia Commonwealth University, the University of Richmond, the Richmond Symphony and more are getting involved in the competition.

“I’m really thrilled how the whole city is really embracing the event and it’s going to be one of the cultural highlights of the year I’m sure,” Back told 8News.

The competition draws thousands of people, with even more expected to watch online.

“We expect at least 10 million people watching,” Back said. “They’re gonna be incredibly excited. Just to come and represent their country is a bit like a prize winner”

8News was told the competitors will be going into some Richmond schools, churches and perhaps into hospitals to engage with the community. Tickets for the competition can be found online.

WATCH: Full interview with Gordon Back, the artistic director of the Menuhin Competition

