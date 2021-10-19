Richmond faith leaders to host gun violence roundtable

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond faith-based leaders are coming together to combat gun violence in the city.

Richmonders Involved To Strength Our Communities (RISC) is an organization made up of congregations from Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield. The group is hosting a roundtable Tuesday to address gun violence in the city of Richmond.

The group said community violence continues to rise with homicides up 30% this year. As of September of 2021, more Richmond residents have been wounded by gunfire this year than all of 2020.

Through the roundtable, the group hopes to find concrete ways to stop the trends. They’re also calling for the use of Group Violence Intervention, an evidence-based strategy they said dramatically reduces violence when the community steps in.

Tuesday’s roundtable will be held from 2-3:15 p.m. at Second Baptist Church on Broad Rock Boulevard. National gun violence intervention experts, state and local leaders will be in attendance.

You can register to attend here.