A female peregrine falcon keeps watch over her two eggs on the 2023 Richmond Falcon cam. Credit: Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — About three weeks after the popular Richmond Falcon Cam began streaming again, viewers were in for a treat this week — two freshly laid eggs!

The Richmond Falcon Cam is a live streaming camera run by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) that keeps a close eye on a peregrine falcon nest — or “scrape” — on the 21st floor of the Riverfront Plaza building in downtown Richmond. The camera follows a pair of falcons watching over their nest and raising their chicks during spring and summer. This year, the same pair that 2022’s cam captured has returned for another nesting season.

This week, the DWR had some exciting news — the first falcon egg of 2023 was laid overnight between Sunday, March 19, and Monday, March 20. The time was also pretty appropriate — Monday was also the Spring Equinox, or the official first day of spring.

But the future falcon chick only got to be an only child for about a day. After nesting with her egg on Wednesday morning, the female falcon laid her second egg just before noon.

A female peregrine falcon keeping watch over her eggs on the Richmond Falcon cam. Credit: Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

According to the DWR, this egg-laying behavior is typical for falcons. Falcons usually lay their eggs in intervals of 48 to 72 hours.

This year is still a bit different from past years because the falcons got an early start laying their eggs sooner. This year’s first egg came two days earlier than 2022’s first egg, and nearly a week earlier than the first egg of 2021.

If you missed seeing the first two eggs live on camera, don’t worry. The Department is already expecting a third egg to be laid between the morning of Friday, March 24, and noon on Saturday, March 25.

You can watch the falcon cam live on the DWR website here.