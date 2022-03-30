RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If two is a company, and three’s a crowd, that nest in downtown Richmond must be having a party after a local star falcon couple welcomes their fourth egg.

According to The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR), the female laid her fourth egg just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29. The department said that this will likely be the last egg this season for the couple, but that a five-egg clutch is not an impossibility with peregrine falcons.

If the female did lay a fifth egg, DWR said the expected arrival would be no later than Friday, April 1.

The DWR said that the Richmond falcons were one of just 32 total Peregrine falcon pairs in Virginia in 2020. The breed is monogamous and will continue mating at a site with the same partner until the bird dies or moves away. This same pair of falcons have nested together in the Richmond tower nest for 2 years now.

Stay tuned with 8News for updates on the falcon pair and their clutch.

The Richmond Falcon Cam can be seen live at any point of the day, by visiting the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources online.