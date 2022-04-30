RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s hottest falcon couple is back! This time, with three fluffy chicks at their side.

The Peregrine falcon couple welcomed their first chick into the world Friday morning just after 7 a.m. Two hours later, The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) saw on its live falcon cam, that the second chick had hatched. The DWR estimates the third chick hatched around 10:45 a.m.



Richmond Peregrine Falcons

According to the DWR, newly hatched chicks are unable to regulate their body temperature for the first two weeks after hatching, so the parents will continue to spend time on the nest brooding, keeping the chicks warm. The female falcon is expected to do the majority of the brooding, while the male takes on hunting duty to provide food for his family.



Richmond Peregrine Falcons

On the topic of the fourth egg, the DWR said in last year’s clutch, the fourth egg hatched about two days later than the first three, so the organization plans to watch for signs that it will hatch in the next few days.

Check out the falcon cam for live updates on the new family.