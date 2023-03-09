RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One year after a Richmond family lost their loved one in a shooting outside an East End apartment complex, they are urging anyone who may know anything to come forward.

Richmond Police detectives identified 44-year-old Kavon Howard as the adult victim of a shooting at Mallard Green Townhomes on March 9, 2022.

Officers responded to the 2800 block of Fairfield Avenue around 1 a.m. Upon arrival, they found Howard with a gunshot wound, he was pronounced dead at the scene. His 8-month-old daughter was shot as well, but survived.

The family of Howard say this loss has been tough and not knowing has not made it any easier.

“He wasn’t, you know, the type of person to have any altercations or any issues with anyone,” said Briana Thompson, niece. She continued to say, “He was basically the highlight of your day. He would make anybody laugh, have a smile, anything. He was very family oriented; he always made sure he stayed in contact with his family. You know, made sure that we all stuck together.”

Thompson says Howard’s baby is happy and healthy now, but is still living with her injuries.

“She has injuries to her for life so that kind of, is making us even more want answers and closure being that is something that she has to live with and the fact that she doesn’t have her dad anymore.”

Right now, police say they do not have any updates in this case. The family hopes someone who may have seen something at the time of the shooting will come forward with information.

“Just own up to it and at least give us closure on why,” said Thompson.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at 804-646-6996.