RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A premiere event of the season, Richmond Fashion Week, is back this fall for its 14th annual event series.

RVA Fashion Week boasts an unforgettable combination of events around the city, showcasing diverse Richmond fashion, top models, industry-leading designers, choice producers, choreographers and stylists. The show is known as one of the largest fashion productions in the city.

Fall fashion week will include a diverse range of events, from panel discussions and networking events to sneaker culture events and self-care workshops. The festivities will include something for everyone.

RVA Fashion Week models during a runway fashion show (Photos: Kassidy Hammond /8News)

14th Annual RVA Fashion Week Fall Events

RVAFW Kick-Off: Creative Suite III: Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

All fall participants are invited to a networking and photography showcase event at Brun at 203 N. Lombardy Street.

A Taste of Fabeaucon, “In This Chapter …”: Thursday, Oct. 6 from 6 to 9 p.m.

A panel discussion featuring fashion designer Chanel Green-Nelson and Brittany Johnson focusing on creative entrepreneurship. The panel will be held at The Len RVA, located at 15 N. 17th Street. Tickets are required and can be bought here.

2nd Annual RVA Sneaker Fest – Day 1: Friday, Oct. 7 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

A celebration of Richmond sneaker culture with the opportunity to buy, sell and trade sneakers. The ticketed event will be located at Black Iris Gallery, 321 W. Broad Street, and will feature an array of artists. Tickets can be bought here.

Self-Care Saturday Sessions: Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon

A donation-based morning yoga class will begin at 9 a.m., followed by a ticketed light brunch and self care workshop. Both events will take place at Tang & Biscuit, located at 3406 W. Moore Street. Tickets can be bought here.

2nd Annual RVA Sneaker Fest – Day 2: Saturday, Oct. 8 from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.

A fusion of sneaker culture art installations, vendors, streetwear fashion shows and musical performances followed by an after-party, all taking place at Tang & Biscuit. The ticketed event benefits Girls For A Change, and tickets can be bought here.

RVAFW Finale Runway Fashion Show: Sunday, Oct. 9 from 4:30 to 9 p.m.

The grand finale of fashion week will culminate in the runway fashion show, located at Dominion Energy Center’s Rhythm Hall, 600 E. Grace Street. Fashion designs will range from avant-garde to contemporary, with featured brands including Paige the Artist x BLUECATHOUSE, Museum Rejects, Esther, KEZIAH AMAREE, Haus of Klyde, The Liznel, The Aziancy, k.Mcgough, Sister Boutique and 707. The ticketed event will benefit Making Strides of Central Virginia. Tickets can be bought here.

More information on RVA Fashion Week can be found here.