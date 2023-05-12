RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The victim in a deadly hit-and-run on Orcutt Lane has been identified as 28-year-old Ryan Howell.

According to police, officers were called to Ocrutt Lane at approximately 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning where they found Howell.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Orcutt Lane.

The driver left the scene of the crash.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Richmond Police Crash Team Investigator G. Drago at 804-646-1369.