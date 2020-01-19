Richmond father of 3 speaks out after being shot outside his home

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man told 8News his life changed forever after being shot right outside of his home.

Clayton Smith, a father of three, said he was outside of his home near Blackwell Elementary on Jan. 12 getting a car charger and a remote, when a man ran up on the side of his vehicle and yanked the door open.

“All of a sudden, a guy runs up and jerks my car door open,” Smith said. “He tells me not to go anywhere.”

Reacting in the moment, Smith said he tried to get out of the car and away from danger. But, the man had other plans.

“I guess he didn’t like my decision and shot me in the shoulder,” Smith said. “Blood everywhere. Trying to figure out what I was going to do and started to panic a little bit.”

Smith said his hospital bills have piled up and not much help is available. His wife works at the VCU library, but he said one income is just not enough for the couple and their three children.

“There’s no way I’m going to be able to afford it,” Smith said. “With insurance, it’ll help, but I had no idea how much. The fact that I can’t go to work, there is no one else standing around to hand us money.”

Smith told 8News the last time he talked to detectives, he was told no suspect in custody.

8News has reached out to Richmond Police to see where they are in the investigation.

