Richmond feeding agencies receive 20,000 pounds of potatoes from Society of St. Andrew

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Society of St. Andrew worked to bag 20,000 pounds of potatoes on Saturday morning to give to Richmond organizations that help feed those in need. Volunteers at the “Potato Drop” event got the potatoes ready for Feed More, St. Paul’s Episcopal, Commonwealth Catholic Charities, Little Sisters of the Poor and more.

The volunteers were all required to follow COVID-19 restrictions such as wearing a mask, social distancing and staying outdoors.

The potatoes starting dropping right at 8:30 a.m.!

The event was made possible by a grant from the Community Foundation for Greater Richmond’s Christmas Mother’s Fund

This year, food distribution events are all the more important with the pandemic causing increasing economic hardship all over the country.

Any potatoes that weren’t good enough for human consumption were given to local farmers to help feed their livestock.