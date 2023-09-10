RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 40th annual Festival of India lit up the city over the weekend, with food from local Indian restaurants, as well as performances and booths with activities for guests.

The festival — which spanned from Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10 — was held at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, located at 403 N. Third St.

The event began in 1981, although it was canceled for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to organizers.

Last year, organizers said 20,000 people attended, a vast increase from the 1,500 guests that attended in the festival’s first year.

Most of the proceeds from the festival were given to the Hindu Center of Virginia, which holds cultural activities throughout the year.

Guests enjoyed captivating dance and yoga performances, crafts, in addition to henna and face-painting.

Vendors sold Indian food such as dosa, kachori, samosas and tandoori chicken, as well as clothing and jewelry.