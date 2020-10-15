Richmond filmmaker to debut ‘A Silent Enemy’, shed light on domestic violence survivors

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – One Richmond filmmaker is hoping to shed light on domestic violence survivors in the African-American community through a new documentary called, ‘A Silent Enemy.’

Director and producer, Chandra Broadnax-Payne, wanted to give a voice to those who may have been silenced after hearing stories of domestic violence survivors at a women’s conference last year.

“All these survivors would come up to me and share their stories around domestic violence,” Broadnax-Payne told 8News. “I almost felt like God put these women in my path to teach me about domestic violence because it wasn’t something I was aware of.”

The film, set to be released October 17 and in lieu of October’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month, tells the stories of five survivors across Central Virginia and their journey towards healing. Broadnax-Payne says one of its’ main messages is education.

“I want people to become aware of what domestic violence is,” Broadnax-Payne said. “I think a lot of times by us not having the conversations – by us not talking about domestic violence, we’re missing the mark because we could help so many people.”

Broadnax-Payne on set.

She says the film helped her learn about the stigma.

“It wasn’t something that was talked about in my family,” she said. “It was then that I learned that I had domestic violence in my family. There were loved ones that were experiencing domestic violence – not physical, per say, but I didn’t know it.”

She hopes it helps others who are watching to get help if they need it.

“You never know who may be going through it right now – the first lady at your church. The cashier at the grocery store you talk to every Saturday. It could be your child’s teacher at school. There are so many people suffering through domestic violence – by educating each other – we could literally and figuratively save lives.”

The film will screen at U-Turn Sports Performance Academy on Saturday, October 17. To purchase tickets, click here.

