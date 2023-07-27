RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In only 48 hours, Richmond filmmakers made films that were entered in the 48 Hour Film Project (48HFP) — the largest timed film competition in the world. On Saturday, Richmond film enthusiasts have a chance to view 12 of the films in theater.
Saturday, July 29 at 2 p.m. at Movieland, located at 1301 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, the festival will screen 12 incredible films made under only 48 hours.
One film will be chosen by a panel of film professionals as the “Best 48HFP Film of Richmond,” which will then screen at Filmapalooza in Lisbon, Portugal in March 2024. The film will also have a chance of being screened at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival Short Film Corner.
Tickets will be available for purchase online for $12 through Friday, July 28, or for $15 Saturday, July 29.
The following films will be shown in this order:
- POWER UP, Andy Myers – “Death & Taxes”
- Tiki Design, Christine Marie Kirby – “Mundane”
- Reel RVA Productions, Paris Lape – “Everyone Must Pay”
- Proper Productions, Christopher A. Okamuro – “Monkey Business: an Ape P.I. Mystery”
- Fourth Floor Films, Michael Crouch – “Big Banana”
- Holly Cherry, Kenton P. Gordon – “Counterfeit”
- Frenchy Waters, Chris Austin – “Just a Little Micro”
- Feridon Terry Productions, Feridon Terry – “Vetiti Fructus”
- My Uncle Derek, Will Barker – “Hyperkalemia”
- Black Coral, Caroline Hubert – “Call of the Wild”
- Son of an Underdog, Will Sidaros – “Hit & Split”
- [REDACTED], David Freeman – “Fore”