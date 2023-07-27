RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In only 48 hours, Richmond filmmakers made films that were entered in the 48 Hour Film Project (48HFP) — the largest timed film competition in the world. On Saturday, Richmond film enthusiasts have a chance to view 12 of the films in theater.

Saturday, July 29 at 2 p.m. at Movieland, located at 1301 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, the festival will screen 12 incredible films made under only 48 hours.

One film will be chosen by a panel of film professionals as the “Best 48HFP Film of Richmond,” which will then screen at Filmapalooza in Lisbon, Portugal in March 2024. The film will also have a chance of being screened at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival Short Film Corner.

Tickets will be available for purchase online for $12 through Friday, July 28, or for $15 Saturday, July 29.

The following films will be shown in this order: