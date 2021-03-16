Richmond finalist for All-American City award

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond is one of the finalists for the National Civic League’s 2021 All-American City Award.

The NCL said this award has been given to 10 localities across the country since 1949. Finalists in this competition are from 15 different states with populations ranging from 9,000 to more than 1.2 million residents.

“These finalists represent the diversity of American communities from the largest cities to the smallest towns, from east to west and north to south,” the NCL said in its announcement.

The organization said the award is given to communities that “engage residents in innovative, inclusive and effective efforts to tackle critical challenges.”

Here are this year’s finalists:

Barberton, OH

Bellevue, WA

Carlisle, PA

Dallas, TX

El Paso, TX

Englewood, CO

Evanston, IL

Fitzgerald, GA

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Wayne, IN

Kansas City, MO

Livermore, CA

Miami Lakes, FL

Miramar, FL

Morrisville, NC

Richmond, VA

Southfield, MI

Spokane, WA

Sumter, SC

Wheat Ridge, CO

You can learn more about the AAC award online here.