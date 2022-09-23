RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department will soon be able to hire four new teams throughout the City of Richmond, thanks to over $13 million in federal grants.

Richmond Fire said that this week, the department has been awarded $13,728,600 in grant funds through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The grants will go towards adding 72 new positions to the department, made up of four 18-person fire companies throughout the city. This will include one engine company and three truck companies.

According to Richmond Fire, these new crews will directly support both emergency and non-emergency responses to Richmond residents.

This funding was issued through FEMA’s competitive Staffing For Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant. Richmond Fire was one of only a few departments chosen out of 1,585 applicants from across the country.