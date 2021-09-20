Richmond Fire Battalion Chief dies after fighting for life over the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department announced Monday that a Battalion Chief passed away over the weekend from an off-duty injury and medical emergency.

The department said Battalion Chief Robert “Bobby” L. Duffus. Chief Duffus went into surgery for an off-duty injury on Friday, Sept. 17. Right before the surgery, he suffered a medical emergency that negatively impacted his health. After fighting for his life over the weekend, he died Sunday night.

“Unfortunately, it is with extreme sadness and a heavy heart that I inform you all of the untimely passing of Battalion Chief Robert L. Duffus. May we take a moment to remember him as a true Richmond Fire Department soldier, an unwavering friend, and a solid teammate and leader throughout his 31 years of dedicated service to both the community and his fellow firefighters,” said Chief Melvin D. Carter in a notification to all RFD personnel.

His family is asking for privacy as they mourn Duffus’s death.