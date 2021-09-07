Richmond Fire Chief’s cousin murdered; family pleading for answers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A local family is desperately searching for answers after their loved one was murdered in the city’s East End last month.

On August 21, Richmond Police officers were called to Coalter Street around 6:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, 20-year-old Terrance Easter was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Easter is related to Richmond’s Fire Chief Melvin Carter, who is now coming forward and speaking out. During a scheduled press conference Tuesday morning, Chief Carter stood beside loved ones seeking justice in the death of his cousin.

Chief Carter said there’s an entire generation losing their lives to gun violence. He clutched Sherita Easter’s arm for support as she walked to the microphone to talk about her son.

“It was disbelief at first, just unreal and just indescribable,” Sherita Easter shared. “It was hurtful and painful. My son was such a humble, talented and gifted person.”



Easter said her son graduated from Henrico High School and was passionate about music and theater. She said he starred in countless plays, was the drum major and played the saxophone, violin, tuba and piano.

“He was destined for greatness, and it was taken away,” Easter cried.







Easter said she hasn’t been able to sleep because she’s afraid to wake up and relive that her son is gone.

It’s been over two weeks and still no cracks in the case. Family members are hoping that their message will spark some leads and are urging whoever pulled the trigger to come forward.

“Please just turn yourself in,” Easter cried. “I wish I could just show you a video of him, so you can see who you did this to. I’m just asking if you can turn yourself in please, please, please. You took away something so valuable and so many people loved him.”

The Easter family and Richmond Police are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling RPD or Crime Stoppers.