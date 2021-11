RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One fire crew in Richmond came to the rescue of an unfortunate feline trapped in a car dashboard on Sunday.

The Richmond Fire Department responded to Richmond Animal Care and Control on Chamberlayne Ave. at 1:14 p.m. The cat’s meows could be clearly heard.

The kitten returned to its owner after being safely removed from a car dashboard by the Richmond Fire Department. Photo: Richmond Fire Department/Facebook

Firefighters carefully took the dashboard apart and safely rescued the kitten.

The cat was returned to its owner unharmed.