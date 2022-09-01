RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were rescued from a mechanical lift in a gas station parking lot in Richmond’s Southside Thursday morning, according to the Richmond Fire Department.

Shortly before 11:45 a.m., crews from the Richmond Fire Department were called to the 7-Eleven at 1301 Richmond Hwy.

Upon their arrival, crews found two people stuck in a life 30 feet in the air. According to authorities, the lift had been tipping over whenever the operators had tried to lower it.

Engine 17 and Truck 13 were able to successfully rescue the occupants and get them back down just before noon.