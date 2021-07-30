Richmond Fire crews attempt to save man’s arm after getting stuck in a machine on the job

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire crews attempted to save a man’s arm on Friday morning after he was trapped in a machine on the job.

A fire captain on scene told 8News the worker had his arm trapped in a roller machine at Custom Packaging on 1003 Commerce Road.

Richmond Fire crews were able to cut the machine open and get the man’s arm free.

There was concern that the worker would lose his arm. Fire crews ramped up their response and it took them an hour and 45 minutes to finish the job.

The man has been taken to MCV to receive treatment and evaluate the extent of the injuries.