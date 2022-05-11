RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A fight to get a fire at a Manchester warehouse under control over the weekend lasted nearly two and a half hours and resulted in a roof collapse — but no injuries to any firefighters or civilians.

According to a tweet from the Richmond Fire Department, crews responded to the warehouse at 2102 Stockton Street at around 2 p.m. Saturday. One they got to the scene, crews saw bright flames and black smoke coming from the building. The fire quickly spread across the roof, causing it to collapse.

Crews began a defensive attack on the fire, using water from portable and aerial master streams to put it out. Firefighter companies rotated as they continued to put water on the fire and at 4: 27 p.m., it was finally marked under control.

No injuries have been reported from the incident, and the Richmond Fire Investigations Unit is currently working to determine the fire’s cause and origin.