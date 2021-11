Resident watches on as crews battle fire at Richmond apartment complex. Photo: Dejah Epps

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire, Chesterfield Fire, Richmond Police and Richmond Ambulance Authority are all on scene at a large fire at an apartment complex in the city.

Smoke can still be scene coming off the roof of the apartment building on the 5000 block of Snead Road.

A resident told 8News that everyone in the building had to be evacuated at Foxwood Apartments.

Photos by Delaney Hall/WRIC

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated with more information.