Richmond Fire crews free baby locked in a car in southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crew from the Richmond Fire Department helped one Southside family during a scary moment on Tuesday after their baby was locked inside of a car.

Around 2:30 p.m., members of Engine 21’s A shift responded to the 2400 block of Webber Avenue after receiving a report of a baby trapped inside of a vehicle.

The firefighters were able to get the door open with a BigEasy kit that contained a plastic wedge and an air pressure cuff to gap the door and an aluminum rod to unlock it and get the child out safely, according to RFD.

The baby was uninjured and there was no damage to the car.