RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond fire crews were on the scene as heavy smoke poured from a recycling facility near Interstate 64 Wednesday afternoon.
Fire crews responded after smoke began to pour out of industrial machinery at the Stratton Metals facility North of I-64 in Richmond.
A city spokesperson told 8News that the fire originated in machinery within a building on site, and that the fire was successfully brought under control with no injuries.
(Photos: Howard Williams)
Wednesday’s blaze occurred near the site of a massive fire three years ago, at what was then an abandoned scrap metal facility.