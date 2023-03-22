RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond fire crews were on the scene as heavy smoke poured from a recycling facility near Interstate 64 Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews responded after smoke began to pour out of industrial machinery at the Stratton Metals facility North of I-64 in Richmond.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A city spokesperson told 8News that the fire originated in machinery within a building on site, and that the fire was successfully brought under control with no injuries.

A recycling facility in Richmond caught fire Wednesday, causing smoke to billow into the sky.

A recycling facility in Richmond caught fire Wednesday, causing smoke to billow into the sky.

A recycling facility in Richmond caught fire Wednesday, causing smoke to billow into the sky. (Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

A recycling facility in Richmond caught fire Wednesday, causing smoke to billow into the sky. (Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

A recycling facility in Richmond caught fire Wednesday, causing smoke to billow into the sky. (Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

A recycling facility in Richmond caught fire Wednesday, causing smoke to billow into the sky. (Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

A recycling facility in Richmond caught fire Wednesday, causing smoke to billow into the sky. (Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

(Photos: Howard Williams)

Wednesday’s blaze occurred near the site of a massive fire three years ago, at what was then an abandoned scrap metal facility.