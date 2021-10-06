Richmond Fire crews put out overnight fire at Decatur Street apartment building

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fire crews in Richmond responded to an overnight apartment fire and had to act quickly to prevent the flames from spreading on Tuesday.

Around midnight, crews responded to 1221 Decatur Street for the report of an apartment fire. Once on scene, Richmond Fire crews found smoke and fire coming from the balcony of a unit on the third floor of the building.

All 20 residents were able to evacuate the building safely without major injuries.

Richmond Fire crews extinguishing apartment fire on Decatur St. in Richmond. (Photo: Richmond Fire Department)

Crews kept the fire contained to the balcony and were able to successfully extinguish it. No residents were displaced.

The Richmond Fire Investigations Unit determined the cause of the fire was accidental and the source of ignition was discarded smoking materials.