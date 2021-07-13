Richmond fire crews rescue a dog from a well

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — You’ve heard about firefighters rescuing cats that have gotten stuck in a tree, but the situation Tuesday morning in Richmond was a little different, as members of the Richmond Fire Department sprang into action to rescue a dog trapped in a well.

Crews responded to 3412 Terminal Avenue and located the canine at the bottom of the 25-foot well.

Alright, folks. We may not have great photos of the dog rescued from a well on Terminal Ave earlier today, but this is better. Check out this video of the moment our Heavy Technical Rescue Team got Otis out of the well! We’re paw-sitive Jack Russell was happy to be out of there. pic.twitter.com/u1L5PpYCPc — Richmond Fire Department (@RFDVA) July 13, 2021

The department’s Heavy Technical Rescue Team was called to the scene, and they were able to successfully bring the dog to the surface after about an hour.

Crews say once the dog was rescued, he quickly returned to his dog house.