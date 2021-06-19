Richmond Fire crews rescue family stuck in the James River during tubing trip

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire Department rescued a family of four on the James River near Pony Pasture on Saturday morning.

The fire crew responded after a reports of the need for a water rescue near 7300 Riverside Drive. Two adults and two children were on a tubing trip and got too close to the Z-dam. They needed help after getting stuck on the bank on the side of the river near the tree-line.

One of the individuals was in the middle of the James River and the other three were stranded on shore.

RFD tweeted a video of the rescue and said it was fortunate the family had on floatation devices to prevent a possible drowning. Water Rescue 1 and 2 got the family to safety without injury.