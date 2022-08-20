RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A person with a broken leg was able to receive treatment after being picked up from Williams Island by Richmond Fire & Emergency Services crews.

According to Richmond Fire Department, crews responded to Williams Island, an Island on the James River just east of the Huguenot Road bridge, just after 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 for a report of a person with a broken leg.

The Richmond Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team got the patient in a boat and off the island so they could be treated.