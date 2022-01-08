Richmond fire crews respond to three fires in one hour Friday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond fire crews responded to several fires, all within the span of one hour on Friday afternoon.

The Richmond Fire Department responded to the first report of a building fire at 5:33 p.m. at the Richmond Inn and Suites, 6346 Midlothian Turnpike where they evacuated residents and put out a fire found in a room on the first floor. The fire department said online that people occupying the neighboring rooms were able to return to their rooms, and the fire was marked under control at 5:51 p.m.

A little over ten minutes later at 6:03 p.m., Richmond crews responded to the report of an apartment fire at 5916 Westower Court. Upon arrival, they said they saw heavy fire coming from the structure. One adult was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening burns, and the fire was marked under control at 6:27 p.m. The Richmond Fire Investigations Unit determined it was an accidental cooking fire.

Twenty minutes later, 6:48 p.m. crews responded to an apartment fire at 607 Westover Hills Boulevard. Firefighters evacuated all occupants from the three-story building. Crews said the fire was contained to a basement apartment, and was marked under control at 6:59 p.m. The Richmond Fire Investigations Unit is working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.