RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department worked to put out a warehouse fire on Monday night. The fire broke out at 4300 Castlewood Road.

When firefighters responded to the warehouse at 10:39 p.m. they found smoke and fire coming from the warehouse. Crews worked to put out the structure fire and had it under control by 11:18 p.m.

No one was injured in the fire.