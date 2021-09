RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A fuel tank ruptured on a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 near Maury Street Tuesday morning. The Richmond Fire Department responded to the spill around 10:35 a.m.

According to the fire department, 150 gallons of diesel fuel had spilled from the fuel tank. The spillage went down the exit ramp and onto the road way.

A hazmat crew was called to the scene and a sand truck responded to help with cleanup. Shortly after 12 p.m., the fuel spill was under control.