Richmond Fire Department fights apartment fire on Lakeview Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department responded to a fire at the 1800 block of Lakeview Avenue around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival crews worked to quickly contain a second story apartment fire.

Everyone escaped the apartment safely. A cat was saved by firefighters and taken to the vet. One person has been displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

