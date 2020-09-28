RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department responded to a fire at the 1800 block of Lakeview Avenue around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival crews worked to quickly contain a second story apartment fire.
Everyone escaped the apartment safely. A cat was saved by firefighters and taken to the vet. One person has been displaced as a result of the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Richmond Fire Department fights apartment fire on Lakeview Avenue
- Deerfield Correctional Center reports 15th inmate death from COVID-19
- Hopewell Police investigates careless shooting after finding multiple firearm casings
- Two separate shootings on Admiral Gravely Boulevard, both shooting victims died in hospital
- StormTracker 8: Mild with mainly cloudy skies