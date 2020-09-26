Richmond Fire Department fights two fires on Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department says a fire at 1427 Oakwood Avenue has been marked under control. The department tweeted information about the fire at 4:20 p.m.

Working Fire Declared: Crews arrived on scene 1427 Oakwood Ave. with smoke coming from the 2nd floor of a residential structure. Everyone was reported outside as an interior attack began, primary search was conducted, negative. No injuries/fatalities to report at this time. #1RVA pic.twitter.com/HCV6VCNhaJ — Richmond Fire Dept (@RFDVA) September 26, 2020

Crews have now left the scene after handling a fire on the second floor of a residential structure. Everyone was able to safely exit the house and no injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Shortly after the Richmond Fire Department announced another fire on Twitter at 4:40 p.m. Richmond Fire says Engine 13 arrived at an apartment at 1243 Nelson Street. The apartment had heavy smoke coming from it upon arrival. Everyone was reported outside of the apartment.

Working Fire Declared: Engine 13 arrived on scene 1243 Nelson St. Apt. B with heavy smoke coming from an apartment. Everyone was reported outside as an interior attack began. @CityofRichmond #1RVA pic.twitter.com/IEaM41dlRq — Richmond Fire Dept (@RFDVA) September 26, 2020

