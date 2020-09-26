Richmond Fire Department fights two fires on Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department says a fire at 1427 Oakwood Avenue has been marked under control. The department tweeted information about the fire at 4:20 p.m.
Crews have now left the scene after handling a fire on the second floor of a residential structure. Everyone was able to safely exit the house and no injuries or fatalities have been reported.
Shortly after the Richmond Fire Department announced another fire on Twitter at 4:40 p.m. Richmond Fire says Engine 13 arrived at an apartment at 1243 Nelson Street. The apartment had heavy smoke coming from it upon arrival. Everyone was reported outside of the apartment.
