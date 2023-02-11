RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive in honor of Jonathan Clarke, a Richmond firefighter who is fighting leukemia.

Clarke was diagnosed with leukemia in May 2022. He said he had no symptoms and his doctor discovered the diagnosis from blood work that was done during a routine visit. While Clarke has a promising prognosis, he is trying to raise awareness for others to keep up with their appointments and to stay aware of their health.

During his treatment, Clarke became involved in Firefighter Cancer Support Network, which has given him resources for his treatment and has helped connect him with other firefighters who have survived or are currently battling cancer. Clarke says that cancer is an all too common experience for others in his profession.

“Cancer kills us 70% more than the house fires we go to,” Clarke said.

Credit: Richmond Fire Department

Now, Richmond Fire is hosting a blood drive in his honor. The blood drive will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Room E10 on the first floor of the Greater Richmond Convention Center at 403 N. 3rd Street. The room is near the entrance at East Marshall and N. 3rd Streets. All donors will receive a $10 Amazon Gift Card via email as a thank you.

To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). The sponsor keyword for the event is “GRCC.”

For anyone who is not able to give blood, a cancer fund has been opened in support of Clarke at the Richmond Virginia Fire Police Credit Union. Donations to the fund can be made at either branch location, 900 Hermitage Road or 200 W. Grace Street.