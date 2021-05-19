Richmond Fire Department makes special stop for 2-year-old’s Birthday

One lucky 2-year-old got a Birthday visit from the Richmond Fire Department this morning. (Photo: RFD)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One lucky 2-year-old got a Birthday visit from the Richmond Fire Department (RFD) on Tuesday.

The department said the crew of Truck 5’s B shift stopped by Isaiah’s house to surprise him on this special day. The 2-year-old was allowed to sit in driver’s seat of the fire truck and posed with the firefighters for a few photos.

“We are so thankful for all the firemen that came out today,” Isaiah’s mom told the department. “He has not stopped talking about how he drove the fire truck.”

RFD said they were glad they could be a part of Isaiah’s celebration today and wished him a happy birthday.