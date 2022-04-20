RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — No injuries were reported after the Richmond Fire Department put out flames on a log jam under the Belvedere Street Bridge in Richmond.

According to a tweet from the Richmond Fire Department, crews responded to the area of the river under the bridge at around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 16. When they arrived, they found bright flames and light smoke coming from a large pile of logs protruding from the water.

Crews used a three-angle fire assault — putting water on the fire from both upstream and downstream, as well as from the pedestrian bridge overhead — to extinguish the fire.

The fire was marked under control at 8:18 p.m. and no injuries were reported.