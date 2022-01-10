Richmond Fire Department rebuilding the city’s oldest fire station

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department announced it would be rebuilding Fire Station 12, the oldest operating fire station in the city.

A tweet from the department said the new station 12 will be built in the same spot as the old one, 2223 W. Cary St. A newsletter from the Fan District Association said the station was established in 1908 and is the only one located in the Fan.

The City of Richmond said some of the features of the new building include two bays for fire equipment, sleeping quarters, private restrooms for staff, as well as community rooms for community activities and meetings.

So far, the city aid it has spent $652,715.53 on the project, and it will cost about $9,300,000 in total. $2,950,000 was budgeted for design and other pre-construction activity expenses, and construction is estimated to cost about $8.7 million.