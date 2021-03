RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One man was injured in a house fire on Tuesday night in Richmond. The Richmond Fire Department responded to the fire at 2219 Royall Avenue around 10:11 p.m.

Once at the burning home, crews saw smoke in the area.

Firefighters entered the home and rescued one adult man from inside. CPR was preformed on the man and we was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

As of 10:47 p.m. the fire has been marked under control. According to RFD, no one else was hurt.