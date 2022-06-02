RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department is currently responding to a fire with thick black smoke in the air on East Main Street in downtown Richmond.

According to Capitol Police, the fire is at 909 East Main Street. Police and units from the Richmond Fire Department are both on scene. Anyone currently downtown is asked to avoid the area of East Main Street and 9th Street.

Crews responding to fire in downtown Richmond, thick black smoke in the air

Crews responding to fire in downtown Richmond, thick black smoke in the air (Photo: Ben Dennis)

Crews responding to fire in downtown Richmond, thick black smoke in the air (Photo: Ben Dennis)

Downtown Richmond Skyline with smoke

Crews responding to fire in downtown Richmond, thick black smoke in the air (Photo: Antonio Tamayo)

Crews responding to fire in downtown Richmond, thick black smoke in the air (Photo: Antonio Tamayo)

Crews responding to fire in downtown Richmond, thick black smoke in the air (Photo: Antonio Tamayo)

Crews responding to fire in downtown Richmond, thick black smoke in the air (Photo: Ben Dennis)

Crews responding to fire in downtown Richmond, thick black smoke in the air (Photo: Ben Dennis)

Video by Ellison Orcutt @TheEllyO

Video by Ellison Orcutt @TheEllyO

This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information is available.