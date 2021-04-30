Richmond Fire Department responds to fatal Friday house fire in Northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department responded to a Friday morning house fire in Northside that killed one man and injured a firefighter.

The department said at about 9:41 a.m. on April 30, the crews responded to a house fire on 3216 Delaware Avenue. When they arrived, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the home, which had clutter conditions inside.

At 9:45 a.m. RFD declared it a working fire.

A mayday was declared for a firefighter injury at 9:56 a.m. The department said he was working on the second floor of the home when he began to fall through a hole. The firefighter caught himself, and other crew members pulled him back up, then helped him outside.

The firefighter was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Richmond Fire Department responded to a house fire in Northside that killed one man and injured a firefighter. (Photo courtesy of RFD)

At 9:57 a.m. RFD said they found a man on the second floor who was quickly taken outside. He was immediately given care by crews and then Henrico medics transported him to a local hospital.

The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

At 10:02 a.m. a second alarm was struck, and at 10:03 a.m. RFD said Henrico County was contacted for an additional medic unit.

The fire was marked under control at 10:46 a.m.